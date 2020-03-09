The experts explained how often to change your toothbrush, a comb and a cutting Board

In order for beautiful and stylish look, you need not only to track trends in hairstyles, but regularly change your brush so as not to expose themselves to the risk of infection.

Regular would have to be replaced and a few items, which with prolonged use can have a negative impact on human health.

The editorial of Times Now turned to the experts in the field of hygiene and built on the basis of their recommendations the TOP 5 items that must be periodically replaced.

Toothbrush. To buy new instead of the old need not only when bristles begins to show wear, its lifetime ends before. The American dental Association recommends changing your toothbrush every 3-4 months.

Sponges, makeup brushes. Being stale and dirty, they can irritate the skin, contribute to the ingress of bacteria. These items must not only be cleaned regularly, need to change them every 3 months.

Sponge for dishes. If you frequently use it should be replaced at least once in two weeks or a little more often. Experts explained to the sponge get the bacteria is able to proliferate in the dish, which looks clean in the sight of men.

The cutting Board. Regular use of this item everyday leads to the formation of cracks, in which bacteria linger even after washing. To avoid from falling into the body, to change the Board should be every 3 months.

Comb. It collects the hair and scalp a lot of particles, so should be cleaned regularly. But also the comb needs to be changed. How often? According to experts, every 6 months. Its perpetual use harms the health of the scalp, increased fragility, loss of hair, explained by experts.

