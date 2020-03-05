The explosion on the territory of military unit in Russia suffered six people, three in serious condition

In the Murmansk region of Russia, where in December burned the infamous aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov”, was a new emergency in one of the military units in Pechenga district: there Wednesday, March 4, explosion.

The explosion injured six people, one of them is now in serious condition, reports Ren.

“The incident occurred during scheduled classes. During the exercise, the contractors worked on the launch of drones with simulated bombs. According to preliminary data, one of the devices fell and exploded,” — stated in the message.

It is clarified that the result of PE injured six soldiers, four sergeants, and one ordinary seaman. Three of them were hospitalized in serious condition.

All, according to REN TV, and shrapnel mine-explosive wounds. One Sergeant tore off the left hand and fingers on the other.

It is characteristic that the Russian telegrams-channels lead to “slightly different” causes of the explosion:

Now the victims are transported urgently to the military hospital of Severomorsk.

It is reported that the Pechenga village near the Russian-Norwegian border. It deployed 200-th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation.

who was on the naval base in Severomorsk in Murmansk region.

