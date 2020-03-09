The families of the victims in the fall of the Boeing 777 spread of 298 chairs at the Russian Embassy in the Hague

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Семьи погибших при падении Boeing 777 разложили 298 стульев у посольства РФ в Гааге

Relatives of those killed in the plane crash with Malaysian Boeing 777 in the Donbass in 2014 was spread at the Russian Embassy in the Hague 298 white empty chairs. About it reports Associated Press.

It is known that the crash of the aircraft killed 298 people.

According to the newspaper, the chairs were placed in rows to simulate the location of the seats in the plane.

As noted, some of them have placed plaques with the inscription: “Impunity = unacceptable! Someone knows what happened… and Justice for MH17”.

In addition, the families of the victims also held two minutes of silence.

Maria Batterbury

