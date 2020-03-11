The families of the victims of the MH17 disaster has filed a lawsuit against Putin

While in the Netherlands there is a lawsuit about the downed Boeing MH17 in the sky over the Donbas in the summer of 2014, the families of the victims filed a separate civil lawsuit in the European court of human rights. Respondent indicated Russia and personally Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As told by lawyer Jerry Skinner is in an interview with Deutsche Welle, the plaintiffs are seeking from Russia 330 million dollars compensation. All the lawsuits were filed on behalf of 40 victims of the families (84 families), although “Boeing” killed 298 people. The lawyer explained that for many compensation have a symbolic meaning: “Most people want to see the results of the investigation, want to see an admission of guilt. This for them means more than money“.

Skinner said that a separate claim for compensation had to, because the Netherlands did not want to adduce the demands of the families of the victims: “the government of the Netherlands refused to attach to the process civil claims… In the Netherlands, is exclusively a criminal trial. Looks like they are not interested in somebody joined for maximum pressure on Russia to cooperate, given the defendants pleaded guilty“.

We will remind, on March 9 in the Netherlands began the trial about the downed plane MH17 “Malaysian airlines”. The charges brought to four individuals, they in court have not arrived and charged in absentia.

