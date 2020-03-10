The family of a pregnant Katy Perry tragedy

American singer Katy Perry, who recently announced that she is pregnant by Orlando bloom, reported on a family tragedy – her grandmother died.

Sad news that a celebrity has shared on his page in Instagram.

Katy Perry

So, in the social network Perry has published a series of images with her grandmother, and wrote a touching message.

In addition, 35-year-old singer said that always will admire my grandmother:

Katy Perry with her grandmother

Katy Perry with her grandmother

Katy Perry with her grandmother

The Free Press previously reported that Katy Perry and Orlando bloom got engaged last year on Valentine’s Day. The singer has pleased fans of the news in his Instagram account, showing the engagement ring in the shape of a flower on your finger.

All the fun out of life Meghan Markle – read we have Instagram!

Author

Anna Mikhno