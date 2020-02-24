The famous Czech supermodel Petra Nemcova, who first became a mother on November 15 last year, showed his son Bodhi. Her family photos published edition of Hello!.

The boy was born six weeks premature. Peter, dreamed of a natural birth, had to have a C-section. But, fortunately, all has managed. Now the family lives in the Dominican Republic.

Nemtsov is married to businessman Benjamin Larreche in the summer of 2019.

Peter, who began a successful career as a model at age 16, in late December 2004 with her then-boyfriend, photographer Simon Atlee, were vacationing on the island of Phuket in Thailand when there was a severe tsunami, killing over 200,000 people — including Utley. She miraculously escaped, after sitting on the top of a palm tree for over eight hours until she was found by rescuers. The Czech Republic was seriously injured and returned in the business model only in 2006, starring for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In 2005, Petra Nemcova founded the Foundation The Happy Hearts Fund, which aims to help victims of natural disasters.

Pregnant Petra said in September last year.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter