The famous American musician died of coronavirus in 52 years (photos, video)

In the US, after the star of country music Joe Diffie, from coronavirus infection has died the famous American musician and composer Adam Schlesinger. He was 52 years old. I divorced Adam left two daughters.

View this post in Instagram We will miss you… Adam Schlesinger died of Covid 19 at age 52 today. He was writing the Music for The Musical Nanny. Devasted My prayers are for you. May peace be with you… Publication from Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher) APR 1, 2020 at 4:37 PDT

According to the publication Variety, Schlesinger more than a week spent in a hospital in new York city in critical condition. He was connected to the ventilator.

Adam was the founder of the American rock band Fountains Of Wayne and Ivy team. In 1997 was nominated for the award “Oscar” and “Golden globe” for the song for the film “what are you doing!”. He was the winner of the musical award “Grammy” and three television Emmys.

Schlesinger wrote music for such films as “All without mind from Mary”, “Ice age 4: continental drift,” “me, myself and Irene”, “scary movie”.

