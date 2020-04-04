The famous boxer from the coronavirus died the second closest person for the week (photos)

Star of British Boxing Anthony Yard, who won 19 of 20 fights in the professional career (in August 2019 he lost to Russian Sergey Kovalev, the fight for the title of world champion under version WBO), has reported another tragedy in his family.

Last week from the coronavirus his father died. A few days later the victim COVID-19 became the grandmother of the Yard.

“We lost my grandmother due to this virus. My father and his mother died within a few days.

This is serious! People continue to go out, when to do it is not necessary. I know there are many opinions about Covid-19, and I have my own. But I only know that opinions are not worth to risk your life and the lives of others. Just stay at home.

Rest in peace, dad. 27.03.20.

Rest in peace, grandma. 02.04.20.

With all my heart with those who suffer in this time,” wrote Anthony Yard in Instagram.

Recall that the European champion and international champion version WBO was supposed to fight April 11 at the O2 Arena in London against his compatriot Lyndon Arthur, but the night of Boxing was canceled because of the proliferation COVID-19.

