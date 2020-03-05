The famous footballer, making his debut in the national team in the match with Ukraine, had contracted the coronavirus (photo)

Former player of the national team of Denmark member of the 2010 world Cup Thomas Kahlenberg was infected with the coronavirus, which in some countries are fighting in an unusual way, and is in isolation, according to AP.

36-year-old Kahlenberg, recently returned from a trip to Amsterdam, last Sunday called for a duel of the championship of Denmark with the participation of “brøndby” and “Lyngby”.

Football club from Copenhagen have reported that contact with Kahlenberg 13 employees of the club, including defender Joel of Kabongo, assistant coach Martin retov and CEO of Ola palm, was placed on home quarantine.

In turn, “Lyngby” has announced that three players of the club — Martin Ornskov, Casper Jorgensen and Patrick da Silva come into contact with the Kahlenberg, was also isolated from the team.

In addition, FC brøndby asked to contact the club of those who shook hands, hugged, or sitting with the patient for more than 15 minutes at a distance of less than two meters.

Note that Thomas Kahlenberg ended his career three years ago. Except brøndby, he played for French side Auxerre and Evian, as well as for the German “Wolfsburg”. For the Denmark national team midfielder has played 47 matches in which he scored five goals. By the way, in the national team he debuted in 2003 in a friendly match against Ukraine (1:0).

Thomas Kahlenberg made his debut in the Danish national team in the match against team Ukraine

Photo Globallookpress.com

