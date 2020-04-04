The famous former football player of Russian national team was born the fifth daughter (photo)

Former football player of “Spartak”, “Valencia” and Russian national team Valery Karpin is working the main trainer of “Rostov”, became a father. About the new addition to the family, the happy father said in Instagram.

“Now what else to do in isolation, but the births of another daughter? Thank you, my dear!” — wrote Valery Karpin.

Recall that the 51-year-old Karpin already has two daughters from his first marriage: Mary is 24 years old, Valerie is 19 years old and 30-year-old illegitimate daughter Veronica. Married with Daria Gordeeva in his September 2018 born daughter Dasha.

Valery Karpin with his wife Daria and daughter Dasha

We will note that Valery Karpin, which, besides Russian, also have passports of Estonia (where he was born) and Spain (played there for 11 years), in the “Spartacus” three times won the championship of Russia with “Celta” — Intertoto Cup, and t-shirt “real Sociedad” became Vice-champion of Spain.

