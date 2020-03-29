The famous former goalkeeper of Barcelona was infected by a coronavirus (photo)

Legendary ex-goalkeeper of Fenerbahce, Barcelona, beşiktaş and the Turkish national team of rusty Recber was in a hospital bed with a coronavirus.

“I’m sorry to inform you, but my husband, rusty is in the hospital with a diagnosis of COVID-19. We are shocked by how quickly he developed symptoms, although previously everything was OK.

We had tests, my daughter and son the result is negative and the husband positive. Now we are not allowed to visit him — and this is the most difficult”, — said the footballer’s wife Isil Recber in Instagram.

Recall that the 46-year-old Recber — the champion team of Turkey for the number of matches played (120). In the national team the goalkeeper has got the “bronze” world Cup 2002 and Euro 2008 and in the goalkeeper’s sweater, “Barcelona” became the Vice-champion of Spain. He completed his career in 2012 in the “Besiktas”.

In the goalkeeper’s sweater, “Barcelona”, Rustu Recber became the Vice-champion of Spain

As of the morning of 29 March in Turkey recorded 7402 cases COVID-19, 108 people died.

