The famous glove of Michael Jackson has sold for an incredible sum

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Знаменитая перчатка Майкла Джексона ушла с молотка за невероятную сумму

Recently the constant part of the image of the king of pop has sold at auction. How much jewel encrusted with Swarovski crystals?

Everyone who enjoys the creativity of Michael Jackson, remember this immutable attribute on his right arm. Asked by reporters why he wears only one glove, the singer answered – it’s better than two. And it is difficult to argue.

Thus, the element of the wardrobe of the stars sold in the state of Texas for 104 thousand dollars. The name of the owner is kept secret (still). But we know that together with the insanely expensive purchase, he received a letter stating that p bierofka was donated to Unicef in 1998.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
