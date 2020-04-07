The famous glove of Michael Jackson has sold for an incredible sum

Recently the constant part of the image of the king of pop has sold at auction. How much jewel encrusted with Swarovski crystals?

Everyone who enjoys the creativity of Michael Jackson, remember this immutable attribute on his right arm. Asked by reporters why he wears only one glove, the singer answered – it’s better than two. And it is difficult to argue.

Thus, the element of the wardrobe of the stars sold in the state of Texas for 104 thousand dollars. The name of the owner is kept secret (still). But we know that together with the insanely expensive purchase, he received a letter stating that p bierofka was donated to Unicef in 1998.