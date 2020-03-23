The famous Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin were infected COVID-19

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Известная голливудская актриса украинского происхождения заразилась COVID-19

Coronavirus disease COVID-19 picked up by famous Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno, a native of Ukraine. About the infection the star said on his page on Instagram, reports BAGNET.

The girl reported that on March 22 received the test results for coronavirus, and it showed a positive result. Sakhno is on the isolation and accepts the treatment.

She said that she had back pain and the lungs, temperature and blood from the nose. The symptoms appeared not at once and not all together.

“I want to ask each one of you, no matter whether you have any symptoms, just stay home,” he called Sakhno.

The actress stressed that self-isolation in the current environment is the duty of every person who wants to save himself and the people around.

Note, Sakhno most known for roles in blockbuster “Pacific rim: the Rebellion” and the Comedy “the Spy who left me.”

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article