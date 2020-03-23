The famous Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin were infected COVID-19

Coronavirus disease COVID-19 picked up by famous Hollywood actress Ivanna Sakhno, a native of Ukraine. About the infection the star said on his page on Instagram, reports BAGNET.

The girl reported that on March 22 received the test results for coronavirus, and it showed a positive result. Sakhno is on the isolation and accepts the treatment.

She said that she had back pain and the lungs, temperature and blood from the nose. The symptoms appeared not at once and not all together.

“I want to ask each one of you, no matter whether you have any symptoms, just stay home,” he called Sakhno.

The actress stressed that self-isolation in the current environment is the duty of every person who wants to save himself and the people around.

Note, Sakhno most known for roles in blockbuster “Pacific rim: the Rebellion” and the Comedy “the Spy who left me.”