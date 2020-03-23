The famous Italian actress, a former “Miss Italy” died of coronavirus (photo)

In the Spanish province of Segovia, at the age of 89 years died a famous Italian actress Lucia Bose. This was reported in the social networks of her son — a famous Spanish singer Miguel bosé. Cause of death was pneumonia caused by, how to write the Spanish media, the coronavirus.

View this post in Instagram Queridos [email protected] … os comunico que mi madre Lucía Bosé acaba de fallecer. Ya está en el mejor de los sitios. #MB Publication of Miguel Bosé Oficial (@miguelbose) Mar 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM PDT

In his youth, Lucia worked in a bakery in Milan. Career in show business began after 1947 became the winner of the contest “Miss Italy”. Her kinodebyut was held in 1950 in the film “No peace under the olive trees”. She starred in films of the famous filmmaker Michelangelo Antonioni “Chronicle of a love” and “Lady without camellias”, as well as Federico Fellini’s “Satyricon”, in the film of Jean Cocteau’s “Testament of Orpheus”.

Lucia from 1955 to 1967 he married the Spanish bullfighter Luis Miguel dominguín, who gave birth to a son and two daughters.

Lucia’s granddaughter and the niece of Miguel Bose Bimba Bose was a model and actress, but in 2017 he died of cancer at the age of 41 years.

In 2000, Bose realized his dream — he opened the first Museum in the world of angels. The Museum, located in the town of Turégano presents the work of contemporary artists from different countries with images of angels.

As wrote earlier “FACTS”, the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Spain has increased dramatically, reaching 2182 people. For the last day died 462 infected with the coronavirus.

