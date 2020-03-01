The famous Louvre Museum was closed for visitors due to coronavirus

March 1 Museum of the Louvre in Paris announced that they still intend to work without visitors. This is due to be held in the Museum meeting on the prevention of coronavirus COVID-19.

“The Museum cannot open at the moment. We apologize for the inconvenience and will keep you informed of the situation, “—said in a statement the management of the Museum.

Information the administration had about 13 hours on 1 March. By that time the square in front of the Museum has already gathered crowds of tourists hoping to get into art gallery.

and to limit mass gatherings across the country. The order was passed on 29 February. To the day one hundred Frenchmen, was diagnosed with infection with coronavirus. Prior to this in France because of the threat of disease has closed some schools.

The Louvre Museum to the restrictions of the French authorities did not apply. The Museum itself took the initiative and decided to discuss whether to take emergency measures.

We will remind, the first case of coronavirus identified in Armenia. And the total number of infected in the world exceeded 87 thousand. Died 2995 patients.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter