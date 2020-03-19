The famous MMA fighter accused in the brutal murder of the mother of his child (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Знаменитого бойца ММА обвиняют в жестоком убийстве матери его ребенка (фото)

45-year-old American mixed martial arts fighter Cedric Marx is accused of murder in 2009, the mother of one of the children of the athlete, April Magnus, who was trying to win back the right to care for the child’s father.

Знаменитого бойца ММА обвиняют в жестоком убийстве матери его ребенка (фото)April Pease (left) with her mother

In March 2009, the Marx’s in cahoots with his friend Keeley Sorensen has tracked down the girl, who was with four year old son in a special orphanage of family type, and then kidnapped her. According to the testimony of the accomplice, Cedric cut the woman hands and pulled the teeth so her body could not be identified. The athlete did not give a precise indication of where he buried the body of Magnus, and it was never found.

Знаменитого бойца ММА обвиняют в жестоком убийстве матери его ребенка (фото)Law enforcement officers to recreate the murder of April Pease, which occurred in 2009

Note that Marx has a rich history of performances in MMA. On account of his 59 matches in which he won 31 victories and suffered 28 defeats. Last time the athlete has spent 43 years of age, in 2018, that is nine years after the brutal murder of the mother of one of his children came out into the octagon and took part in official tournaments.

Знаменитого бойца ММА обвиняют в жестоком убийстве матери его ребенка (фото)During the performances in MMA Marx has won 31 games and lost 28

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article