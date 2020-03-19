The famous MMA fighter accused in the brutal murder of the mother of his child (photo)

45-year-old American mixed martial arts fighter Cedric Marx is accused of murder in 2009, the mother of one of the children of the athlete, April Magnus, who was trying to win back the right to care for the child’s father.

April Pease (left) with her mother

In March 2009, the Marx’s in cahoots with his friend Keeley Sorensen has tracked down the girl, who was with four year old son in a special orphanage of family type, and then kidnapped her. According to the testimony of the accomplice, Cedric cut the woman hands and pulled the teeth so her body could not be identified. The athlete did not give a precise indication of where he buried the body of Magnus, and it was never found.

Law enforcement officers to recreate the murder of April Pease, which occurred in 2009

Note that Marx has a rich history of performances in MMA. On account of his 59 matches in which he won 31 victories and suffered 28 defeats. Last time the athlete has spent 43 years of age, in 2018, that is nine years after the brutal murder of the mother of one of his children came out into the octagon and took part in official tournaments.

During the performances in MMA Marx has won 31 games and lost 28

