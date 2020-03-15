The famous Ronaldinho won the football tournament in prison (photo)

World champion, Champions League winner, winner of the America’s Cup, the Brazilian Ronaldinho continues to play soccer and once for attempting to cross the border with a fake passport was arrested and sent to jail in Paraguay.

Behind the barbed wire was arranged with the tournament in the final, the team that I played for Ronaldinho, won a landslide victory — 11:2. Moreover, the ex-footballer, becoming in due time the champion of Italy and Spain, scored five goals six times and helped to distinguish its partners.

View this post in Instagram First images of Ronaldinho playing futsal prison has been released and he absolutely bossed it. His team won 11-2, with the Brazilian scoring five and assisting six. Publication of SPORTbible (@sportbible) Mar 14, 2020 at 3:09 PDT

As a prize, the Brazilian team received a rather unusual trophy – a 16-pound chubby pig.

Not remained aloof from the “achievements” of Ronaldinho, and a famous cartoonist Omar MONAMI. “New Bonecrusher: Ronaldinho is the football king of the Paraguayan prison, “he signed the artist, thereby sending to the famous movie “mean machine” with the famous Vinnie Jones, former footballer English “Wimbledon”, in the title role.

View this post in Instagram The new Mean Machine: Ronaldinho became the football king of a Paraguayan prison مقتبس من فيلم Mean Machine: رونالدينيو يفوز في سجن ببطولة باراغواي #Ronaldinho #meanmachine #vinniejones #brazil #omarmomani Publication from Omar Momani (@omarmomani) Mar 15, 2020 at 8:12 PDT

