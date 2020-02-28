The famous Russian Director introduced in a coma

The famous Russian Director Alexander Khvan entered into an artificial coma.

According to “StarHit”, 62-year-old Creator of the movie “Carmen” and “Life without Faith” was urgently hospitalized in Moscow in early February, but the reasons were not reported.

“Sasha, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease from years of Smoking, — said the publication of friends of the Director. — He’s still in the hospital. Spent two weeks in an induced coma under the devices were connected to the ventilation…”

It is noted that the Director is waiting for long-term treatment and rehabilitation. He’s going to need help Babysitting. Doctors forbade hwan smoke. “If you break this rule, then the rest of your life may hold with a tracheostomy — a special tube in his throat” — said a relative of the Director.

Hwang became famous in 1992 after the release of the painting “Dyuba-Dyuba” with Oleg Menshikov in the title role. He also directed many other films, and some even removed.

