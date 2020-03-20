The famous statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro highlighted the flags of the countries affected by the coronavirus

The famous statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro was illuminated in the national flags of the countries that have recorded cases of coronavirus.

According to the New York Post, the Brazilian cardinal Orani joão Tempesta prayed to the statue for all who suffer from Covid-19.

“We pray that again to be able to happily hug and greet each other”, – said in his prayer to the Brazilian cardinal.

The event was attended by just a few photographers and cameramen, as the attraction is closed to visitors due to the coronavirus.

Just infection worldwide were infected 244.5 thousand people. Died more than 10 thousand, has recovered more than 86 thousand people.

