The fast and the furious: Hobbs and Show with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statema will be continued

The movie “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and the Show,” directed by David Letch does get a sequel.

This was reported by one of the main roles Dwayne Johnson, writes Screen Rant.

“Now we are developing the next film, following “Hobbes and the Show” and I am very pleased. We just need to decide on creative ideas and find out in which direction to move on,” said Johnson.

The actor also thanked fans from around the world that they made a Thriller with him and Jason Statema starring so successful. The picture has collected in hire of $ 759 million.

