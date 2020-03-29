The father of the famous boxer died from coronavirus

The famous British boxer-heavyweight Anthony Yard, who won 19 of 20 fights in the professional career (in August 2019 he lost to Russian Sergey Kovalev, the fight for the title of world champion under version WBO), said that the coronavirus took his father.

“I’m a very private person, and still in shock, but perhaps this information will cause someone to stay home. My father died of coronavirus. He was healthy and had no problems. The fewer people who comply with quarantine, the more it will spread. I’m not a doctor but I know that the less you are going to leave the house, the higher the chances to stay healthy. This is serious and not worth the risk”, wrote Anthony Yard in Instagram.

Note that the Anthony’s Yard was supposed to fight April 11 at the O2 Arena in London on the undercard of the fight Joe Joyce — Daniel Dubois against his compatriot Lyndon Arthur, but the night of Boxing was canceled because of the proliferation COVID-19.

