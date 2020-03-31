“The fever broke”: the wife of Igor Nikolaev told about his health

The wife of the Russian singer Igor Nikolaev, who, after a negative coronavirus test for continuing treatment at the Communitarian hospital, spoke about his condition. 60-year-old actor “lobar pneumonia”. The second test COVID-19 also showed a negative result. The state of Mykolaiv has improved and the temperature dropped.

“Igor feels much better! Is on the mend! Today the temperature is 36,7! But pneumonia still needs to be treated, so long as he remains in the hospital Kommunarka. Everything else Igor, recover and get fit, tell yourself!”, — said Yulia Proskuryakova.

She also said that 12 days has not seen her husband. As soon as he felt ill, isolated in a Moscow apartment. And she and her daughter stayed in a country house.

In the Nikolaev hospital he went himself because he was afraid of the coronavirus. He was at the party Alla Steep, where the birthday congratulated Lev Leshchenko, who later discovered coronavirus. Now colleagues are in the same hospital. Both are on the mend.

Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the famous Opera singer plácido Domingo, who also found the coronavirus was discharged from the hospital and continues treatment at home.

