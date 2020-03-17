The fight Khabib – Ferguson fifth time in jeopardy: what happened (photo)

Despite recent statements by the head of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) Dana’s p. E. the white that due to the coronavirus not a single tournament will not be cancelled, the most prestigious organization of mixed martial arts still resorted to forced measures.

Journalist Michael Carroll said in his Twitter that white sent out an e-mail with notifications that three of the tournament on March 21 in London, March 28 in Columbus and April 11 in Portland — moved. A bit later the portal MMA has published the full text of the letter.

It is noted that the battle between the Russian Habib Nurmagomedov and American Tony Ferguson, which according to different reasons, frustrated four times already, yet do not intend to migrate. As previously reported, the fight will take place on 18 April, however, it will take place not in Brooklyn (near new York) is already known exactly. But things can change, depending on the rate of spread of the coronavirus in the world, and the fight falls through for the fifth time.

Meanwhile, Habib’s father abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said, where, most likely, will match his son with Ferguson. “It’s probably Dubai. First, it is easier to fight diseases because of the heat. And I think Emirates is faster and easier to pay for the UFC fight. Host the fight in Russia was excluded“, — said Nurmagomedov as a senior.

