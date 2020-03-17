The fight Khabib – Ferguson fifth time in jeopardy: what happened (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Бой Хабиб – Фергюсон пятый раз под угрозой срыва: что произошло (фото)

Despite recent statements by the head of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) Dana’s p. E. the white that due to the coronavirus not a single tournament will not be cancelled, the most prestigious organization of mixed martial arts still resorted to forced measures.

Journalist Michael Carroll said in his Twitter that white sent out an e-mail with notifications that three of the tournament on March 21 in London, March 28 in Columbus and April 11 in Portland — moved. A bit later the portal MMA has published the full text of the letter.

Бой Хабиб – Фергюсон пятый раз под угрозой срыва: что произошло (фото)

It is noted that the battle between the Russian Habib Nurmagomedov and American Tony Ferguson, which according to different reasons, frustrated four times already, yet do not intend to migrate. As previously reported, the fight will take place on 18 April, however, it will take place not in Brooklyn (near new York) is already known exactly. But things can change, depending on the rate of spread of the coronavirus in the world, and the fight falls through for the fifth time.

Meanwhile, Habib’s father abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said, where, most likely, will match his son with Ferguson. “It’s probably Dubai. First, it is easier to fight diseases because of the heat. And I think Emirates is faster and easier to pay for the UFC fight. Host the fight in Russia was excluded“, — said Nurmagomedov as a senior.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article