The fight Khabib – Ferguson may fall due to coronavirus

The fight Absolute fighting championship (UFC) between the owner of the title in the lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov and contender for the belt with American Tony Ferguson, scheduled for April 19, can be once again thwarted.

“Everyone wonders where I am. Let’s go back to the beginning. What was the news? In the beginning, we, being in AKA, to train about 10 days not knowing if we will fight, and if we are, in what format will the battle. And the information came from the UFC that the fight is 100 percent not pass in America. They said 99% it will be held in Abu Dhabi. And, after consulting with the UFC, we decided to fly to the Emirates. Somewhere around 19 or 20 March, we flew to the Emirates.

When we arrived, we were told that the borders are closed and no citizen can stop there. We had to fly to Russia. I am now in Dagestan, every day preparing. But I don’t know what I’m preparing. Everywhere prohibited entry and exit, the whole world has gone to quarantine. Now I’ve heard reports that the UFC wants to hold a tournament in the United States. But I can’t get out of Russia, nor to fly in the United States. In isolation there. Negotiations are that, even if I can’t participate, they will hold a tournament with me or without. Let them organize, I don’t mind. I am a supporter of the fighters could perform, make a living and all that.

As far as I know, they are looking for opponents for Tony Ferguson. Since I can’t fly out, and Tony is in the US. And here I am not on their own. I consulted with the UFC, they said that 99 percent of the fight to take place in Abu Dhabi. If not in Abu Dhabi, in another part of the world, but not in the US. I am at a loss. And I have a lot of questions, “said Habib during a live broadcast on his page in Instagram.

At the same time, the former UFC heavyweight champion Russian Oleg Taktarov questioned the sincerity of disturbed statements of his compatriot. “It’s all lies, because you can on a private plane to fly. Private aircraft we have will not be banned. Habib has a lot of fans and support among businessmen, he eventually may ask the President to him on time released from Russia, “said Taktarov in the comments Sport24.

We will remind that it already the fifth attempt to organize a match between Habib and Ferguson. In previous times, the fighters meeting in the octagon frustrated for various reasons.

