The fight Khabib — Ferguson will be held in an unusual format due to coronavirus (photo)

Despite the mass cancellation of sports tournaments and events around the world because of the threat of the epidemic of coronavirus in the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) is not going to succumb to the General panic and plan to spend all the planned activities within the stipulated time frame.

The same applies to the most anticipated fight of the year between Russian Habib Nurmagomedov and American Tony Ferguson for the title of world champion in the lightweight division, which will be held April 18. However, certain concessions to the organizers still have to go.

“We are closely watching the situation with coronavirus and how it can affect the health of the fighters, staff and fans around the world. We move on and not cancelling a single event. But we adapt to the situation, and some tournaments will be moved from cities where they had to pass through the center Apex of the UFC in Las Vegas. And, perhaps unfortunately, these tournaments will be closed to visiting fans. I hate it, but we decided in the interests of all those involved in our events, including the fans, staff, athletes and media partners. But all events will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States. As well as at the sites of our partners around the world. Fans who have tickets can return their full cost at the point of purchase. This is a very complex situation that continues to evolve, so we will try to keep you informed of events, “—said the head of the UFC, Dana white, recording a special video message.

Since new York city banned the holding of mass events, then almost certainly the match between Habib and Ferguson, who had previously canceled four times, will also be moved to Las Vegas and will be held without spectators. However, the UFC has little to lose from holding the top of the match behind closed doors as the main source of income for the organization — sales of paid translations.

Commented on the situation, and the Russian fighter. “I do not understand what is going on outside the hall, I have the same information as everyone else. I was in the room and I’m waiting what will happen next, nobody knows, “wrote Habib on his page on Instagram, attaching a series of photos from training.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) 13 Mar 2020 at 1:15 PDT

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter