The film adaptation of Taras Shevchenko’s works already in the movie

12 March 2020 for the first time since independence of Ukraine on the screens will be released film created on motives of works of Taras Shevchenko. Tape directed by Mikhail Ilyenko on the motives of the ballad “the Catherine” and her story covers 400 years of the history of Ukraine.

Taras Shevchenko is a ballad about how fell in love with Catherine three Cossacks. Your choice Catherine entrusted the fate promised to become the wife of him who will liberate from the captivity of her brother. Two of the three Cossacks were killed trying to comply with the terms of the contract, the third managed to save his brother, but the brother of Catherine was not a brother, and her favorite … Wait for “brother” to Catherine in the plot of the film will have more than a century, never aging or losing hope.

This story as a parable, flies through the history of Ukraine, it plays a dramatic and heroic episodes. Every test destroys the house Catherine. But she persisted, as many generations of Ukrainians, again and again raises him from the ruins. Age Ukrainian hut short – from war to war. If not for the cleanup, would not be where to meet your loved one. Thanks to cleanup any house in Ukraine has never been “the edge”, always in the center of the community.

The main roles in the film played by professional actors: Ivanna Illienko (Catherine), Dmitry Lenartowicz (John), Bohdan Beniuk (Lomako), Sergei Romaniuk (Brigadier), Oleg Primogenov (General), Miroslav gay (bothrops atrox bogeyman), Tatyana Nagornyak (Isolde) , Eugene Groom (Mary), Basil cook (Simon BOS), Mr Rublevskii (Basil). And also the stars of Ukrainian cinema, music and television: Ahtem Seytablaev, Oleg Skrypka, Serhiy “Foma” Fomenko, Oleg “faggot” mykhailuta, Ivan Lazy, Galya and Lesya Telnyuk, Taras Kompanichenko, Dmitry and Vitaly Kapranov, Anna Selecka, Roman Kolyada.

The film was shot in Ukraine. Last cleanup when the house of the heroine Catherine was built in the Crimea, shot at Boryspil. The area is well answered creative idea.

The entire film the characters sing the Ukrainian folk song “Black points, Yak Teren”.