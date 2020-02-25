The film “Cherkassy” about the occupation of Crimea and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend

In Ukrainian rolling out seven new films, including the domestic war drama “Cherkasy”. The vast majority of films this week based on real events. This and “an officer and a spy” by Roman Polanski, and “Against all enemies: the Story of Jean Seberg,” and “Leonardo. Uncharted worlds”. For going to the movies with the kids will suit the Australian animated film “tales of the magic of the city: Tree of desire”.

“Cherkasy”

(12+, Ukraine, the ICC Film Service, military drama, budget — 40 million UAH.)

The film is based on real events that occurred in Ukraine in 2014. After Russia annexed Crimea, the Ukrainian minesweeper “Cherkasy” was blocked in the lake Donuzlav. Access to the sea was blocked by a specially flooded Russian ships. The crew of the trawler decided not to give up. And resisted the enemy even when other Ukrainian ships stop fighting…

The painting was removed by Director Timur Yaschenko. He also co-wrote the script. Starring Eugene lamas (“Cool 1918”), Mr Owl (the series “Souvenir from Odessa”), novel Chemical (“Cyborgs”). The shooting took place mostly in Odessa and Odessa region. The film premiered within the framework of Odessa international film festival in July 2019. In October he was shown at the International film festival in Warsaw. In the film, there is profanity.

“Fairy magic city: the Tree of desires”

(0+, Australia, Like A Photon Creative, entertainment film for family viewing)

The inhabitant of the magical city, a young possum, Kerry wants to see the snow. And she thinks of it for Christmas. A wish come true, but it brings the people of the city many problems. The main of them — might die a wishing Tree! Kerry goes on a dangerous journey to correct the mistake…

Cartoon is the directorial debut of actor Ricarda Cusco.

“An officer and a spy”

(12+, France — Italy, historical drama, budget: $ 24 million)



The film is set in the late nineteenth century and based on a true story. French officer Alfred Dreyfus appeared before the Tribunal on charges of espionage. Convicted and sent to prison… the Dreyfus Affair is still considered one of the most mysterious in the history of world jurisprudence and criminology. The experts did not agree whether there was in fact guilty Alfred Dreyfus.

My version of this mysterious history has decided to offer viewers the cult Director Roman Polanski. The main roles in the film played by Jean Dujardin (the “Oscar” for the film “the Artist”), Louis Garrel (“Illusion of love”), Emmanuelle Seigner (Venus in furs), Mathieu Amalric (“van Gogh. On the threshold of eternity”).

In September, “an officer and a spy” won the Grand jury prize at the Venice international film festival. In France the picture was nominated for the award “Cesar” in 12 nominations, but it led to an unexpected scandal. Hundreds of celebrities called for a boycott of the film for the reason that against Polanski for the last couple of years have been put forward new allegations of rape. For the 12 women. All these charges relate to events that occurred many years ago. The Director denies his guilt. In protest against the boycott of the film Council of the French Academy announced in early February of resignation. Pick up a nomination in “an officer and a spy” the Council members did not. The new composition will be elected after the ceremony of awarding the prize “Cesar”. It remains to add that in France and Italy the film was released in November 2019 and has collected 16.9 million dollars. American movie theaters from showing films Polanski traditionally refuse for many years (recall that Roman Polanski ruled out of the American Academy).

“Leonardo. Uncharted worlds”

(12+, Italy, Progetto Immagine, feature documentary)

Using the latest computer technology, the authors sent the audience on an amazing journey — the mind of the great genius Leonardo Da Vinci. 4K is invited to look at the major inventions and the extant paintings of the scientist and the artist. The creative team of the film, led by Director Jesus Garces Lambert with soul and love have done their job. In Europe the picture has collected more than a million dollars at the box office.

“Against all enemies: the Story of Jean Seberg”

(16+, USA — UK, Amazon Studios, political Thriller, budget: $ 8 million)

The film is based on real events. Jean Seberg was a famous actress. She starred in the lead female role in the cult film by Jean-Luc Godard’s “breathless” in 1960. This role made her an icon of the new wave French cinema. However, gin has come to the attention of the FBI. It was when she started an affair with a civil rights activist Hakim Jamal. The FBI found the star constant surveillance…

The premiere took place in September 2019 at the Venice international film festival. Made a film of the Australian theater Director Benedict Andrews. The main role was played by film star Kristen Stewart (“Charlie’s Angels”). Time magazine included her in the list of top 10 Actresses of 2019 for this work. However, the film failed. For two winter months, he has collected a total of 216 thousand dollars.

“Guns Akimbo”

(16+, UK — New Zealand, Madman Entertainment, action Comedy)

The story takes place in the near future. In a big city gaining a huge popularity club that offers real fights for survival. Millions of viewers watching the fierce competition online. The programmer has the temerity to ridicule the club and its fans on the network. Then to his apartment he was breaking into the proprietor with his bodyguards. They force you to take part in the competition. His opponent is a most dangerous Hitman…

The main role in the film played by Daniel Radcliffe, the star of all the parts of Harry Potter.

“The invisible man”

(USA, Australia, Universal Pictures, horror, budget: $ 7 million)

“The invisible man” is one of the most popular works of Hg wells. It was filmed a lot of movies. The present is the creation of Australian film Director Lee Vanella (“the Astral plane. Part 3”). He somewhat shifted the focus. The main character is a woman pursued by an invisible man. One by one, killed or disappear, people close to her…

The main role is played by the winner of two Golden globes and two Emmy Elisabeth moss (TV’s “the handmaid’s Tale”).

