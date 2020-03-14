The film “here I come” will restart the cult horror film “Scream.”

Photo: still from the film

The cult horror film “Scream” will restart.

Nine years after the premiere of the last tape franchise “Scream 4” will begin shooting a new film. It is known that the Directors of the new Creek will be Met Bettinelli and Tyler Gillette, who directed the Comedy horror film “here I come”, writes the Hollywood Reporter.

It is unknown whether it will become the continuation of the franchise or will be a complete restart of the series.

However, we know that filming should begin in may, but whether this plan was implemented in the midst of a coronavirus, is still unknown.

The first film of the franchise directed by Wes Craven in 1996 and the last in 2011. The plot for all four of the paintings revolves around the girls, Sidney Prescott, is pursued by the killer in the mask. It was also released the series “Scream”, the latest season of which was released in 2019.