The film industry will be missing five billion due to coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and measures against them taken in different countries, will cause significant damage to world hire. As suggested by experts interviewed by the publication The Hollywood Reporter, the total losses could reach five billion dollars.

Of course, the greatest damage will be caused to the box office in the Asian region, especially in China and South Korea. It was previously announced that Chinese authorities ordered the closure of all cinemas of the country indefinitely, and that more than 70 thousand screens.

The result was not long in coming. In the period from 24 January to 23 February 2020, cash collections in the country amounted to only $ 4.2 million, whereas a year earlier over the same period, it exceeded $ 1.76 billion. In General, February is one of the most profitable months in China due to holidays related to the celebration of the New year on the Eastern calendar.

In South Korea, which is considered the fifth largest film market, the contract fees over the 2019 year was 70 percent. Korean experts compare this situation with the epidemic of “swine flu” in 2009, when the country had been infected more than 80 thousand people.