The film “Little drive” will be continued

Sony will officially release the sequel to komediynogo Thriller “Baby drive”.

The script will be written by Edgar Wright, says GWW.

It is known that Ansel Elgort going to repeat his role from the first film. He will also be joined Lily James (Deborah), John Bernthal (Griff) and C. J. Jones (Joseph).

The production of the sequel is expected to begin later this year after Elgort complete his role in “Tokyo Vice” for HBO Max. It is also reported that the Studio is looking for an actress for the role of a new Central female character.

Recall that “Little drive” — a crime Thriller from Director Edgar Wright. Premiered in the summer of 2017.

