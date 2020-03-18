The film Matrix 4 is suspended due to coronavirus

The Company Warner Bros. the pandemic coronavirus has suspended production of the movie “the Matrix 4”, due out worldwide on 21 may 2021.

According to deadline, the confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus at the site was not, but the Studio decided to take precautions.

The production of the film took place in Berlin. The film crew arrived in the city shortly before, completing the work in San Francisco, and was preparing to shoot. However, the German government banned mass gatherings numbering more than 50 people and closed a casino and bars.

The date for the resumption of filming is not reported.

Recall that in the Director’s chair of “the Matrix 4” sits one of the creators of the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski, it will produce a picture. Their roles will be back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne moss, who played, respectively, Neo and Trinity.

As previously reported, “the handmaid’s Tale”, “peaky blinders”, “the Lord of the rings”, “Loki” – the producers suspended filming of the series.