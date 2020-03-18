The film Saw 9 Chris Rock postponed due to coronavirus

Film company Lionsgate has postponed the premiere of his new movies because of the pandemic coronavirus.

In particular, according to collider, pending such films as “Saw 9: the Spiral” Chris Rock, “Antebellum” and “Run.”

In theaters “Saw 9” was supposed to appear on 14 may, “Antebellum” – April 30, and “Run” – may 21. Bce they postponed indefinitely.

As notes the edition, perhaps a new “Saw” will be delayed until the fall and released on Halloween.

Previously, because of the coronavirus has already moved the premiere of the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die” from April to November. It is expected that losses due to the offset will be about 30 million dollars. In addition, Sony changed the date of the premiere of the animation “Rabbit Petryk 2”. Also John Krasinski announced the premiere of “silent place 2”.

In addition, deferred rent “Black widow” and “Woman in the window”.

Ukrainian cinema has also suffered. Since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.