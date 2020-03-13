The film Shang-Chi from Marvel suspended due to the test Director on coronavirus

The crew has suspended work on the production of the film Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.”

This is due to the test Director Destin cretton of the coronavirus (Covid-19), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is noted that the Director took such a decision because he had a child and he would like to take all precautions. Now he is in isolation and awaiting test results.

At the same time, some departments continue to work on the painting. Premiere of “Shang-Chi” is scheduled for 2021.

In the comics Shang-Chi son of Fu Manchu supervillain who decides to prevent the father’s plan to take over the world. It is considered the main martial artist in the Marvel universe. The film-makers intend to revise the history of Shang-Chi and to get rid of stereotypes.

Recall that during the filming of a biopic about Elvis Presley in Australia actor Tom Hanks and his wife fell ill with middle East respiratory syndrome. At the moment, the production of biographical film suspended.