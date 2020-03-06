The film “tenet” was named the most anticipated movie of 2020

The plot is a closely guarded secret. It is known that the action will take place in different parts of the globe.

According to the portal Fandom, the film Nolan is recognized as the most expected premiere of the year 2020.

In addition, the plot will be somehow connected with the space-time continuum. Perhaps some events will develop in the reverse time sequence. Robert Pattinson in an interview said that the script is so crazy that in one movie fits from three different movies. What lies behind these words, the audience will learn only after the premiere.

In addition to Pattinson (“Twilight”) in “Tenute” starred John David Washington (“Players”, “Black all kinds of things over”), Elizabeth Debicki (“the Great Gatsby”, “Agents of A. N. To.L.”), Dimple Kapadia (“Sea of love”, “PYAAR Mein twist”), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“to Become John Lennon”, “Kick-ass”) and others.

From second to tenth in the top Fandom’and took the movies: “Wonder woman 1984”, “Black widow”, “dune”, “Godzilla vs. king Kong”, “venom 2”, “Eternal”, “007: No time to die”, “Morbius”, “fast and furious 9”.

The premiere of the film “tenet” will be held on July 17, 2020. For Christopher Nolan it will be the fifth film, the show which starts on the third week of July.