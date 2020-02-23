The final of the Cup of legends in Moscow between Russia and a team of Ukrainian Voronin ended in scandal…

Cup final legends with the football celebrities for the 12th time held in Moscow, this time ended in scandal.

In a decisive meeting confronted each other 11-time winner of the tournament team Russia and team world football stars, the colors of which, in particular, defended the Ukrainian Voronin, the Italian Materazzi, Croats Olic and Pletikosa, Israeli Benayoun, Riise, a Norwegian, a Frenchman Gallas, Finn Litmanen, Argentinian Saviola.

With the score 4:4 all players of the national team stars left the field in protest against the refereeing Russian referee (one of the judges — girl). This was preceded by removal for arguing with the referee, the two players of the national team star — Yossi Benayoun and John Arne Riise. Shortly Voronin and the company still persuaded to return to the field, replacing the red card with the Norwegian in yellow (after judicial tyranny, the Russian fans started cheering… against her).

But as it turned out, it was still the beginning. At the end of the match with the score 6:5 in favor of team stars final siren sounded, but Russia… continued the game and equalized. The judges scored the goal that counted! Only violent protests titled guests of the Moscow tournament has forced judges to cancel the “left” goal of the home team. Voronin and the company are winners of a controversial tournament for the first time leaving the national team of Russia without “gold”.

Ex-striker of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Voronin in the squad of football stars won the tournament in Moscow

Let us add that the third place in the legends Cup took Spain, the fourth — Germany, fifth — Portugal, sixth, France seventh — Turkey, the eighth — the Netherlands. Ukraine after the outbreak of war to the tournament in Moscow never went. Is that Voronin…

Photo championat.com

