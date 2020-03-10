The final trailer for “the jungle Cruise” from Disney

The second trailer of the adventure film “the jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily blunt in the lead roles appeared in the network. Watch the trailer at the link – https://kinoafisha.ua/films/kruiz-po-djunglyam#trailers

Inspired by the famous theme parks “Disneyland”, “the jungle Cruise” Disney is filled with adventure expedition Amazon jungle with the participation of Dwayne Johnson, the charismatic captain of river boats, and Emily blunt is a brave researcher of wildlife. Also the film stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jessie Plemons and by Paul Giamatti.

The start of the rental July 23, 2020.