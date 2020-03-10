The fire lighting ceremony of the Olympic games 2020 will be held without spectators

The fire lighting ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo will be held without spectators. About it reports a press-service of National Olympic Committee of Greece.

It is noted that this decision is connected with the spread of the coronavirus.

“At the event, which will take place on 12 March, there will be only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the host country. Journalists to the ceremony will not be allowed”, – is spoken in the message.

The Committee called on the mayors of towns through which will pass the Olympic flame to follow the instructions of the Ministry of health and National public health organizations.

Olympic games in the capital of Japan will be held from 24 July to 9 August.