The Fires of love: actor Greg Rikaart tested positive for the coronavirus !

Famous for his role in the Fires of love, the actor Greg Rikaart announcement to his fans to be tested positive Covid-19.

The nightmare continues ! For the world of series television, the pandemic Covid-19 is a drama. Until further notice, no actor should go on a film set.

Thus, all the producers put in abeyance their series. Health comes before everything ! Elsewhere, Carole Dechantre, known for her role in The Mysteries of love, is a positive Covid-19.

Very worried, the young woman thought to have contaminated his other colleagues and actors ! In fact, she was making a scene just a week before the results.

Also, another actor announced the bad news ! Greg Rikaart, performer Kevin Fisher in the Fires of love, catches the Coronavirus in turn. It is the drama !

The Fires of love is impacted by the Covid-19

Like everything in the world, it is on Instagram that he reveals his illness ! First, its symptoms are reminiscent of pneumonia. In reality, the star of The Fires of love has the Covid-19.

“I have just been tested positive for the coronavirus. I am a 43 year old male in good health who does not smoke, qiu doesn’t drink a lot, eat well and exercise regularly.

“This is the hardest experience of my life. There are more than two weeks, everyone in my house had a little cough and my son came home from school with a high fever (…) “

The actor of The Fires of love continues ! “I am convinced that I finally passed the worst, and I have no fever today for the first time since it all began,” writes Greg Rikaart.

“(…) I would like to thank you all for your best wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, in good health and stay in vous “, he advises !

Then, Greg Rikaart, the party of the Fires of love in 2017, wants to raise awareness to his fans ! Thus, he hoped with all my heart that his story can make think about her community.