At that time, as in “epicenter” of coronavirus, the Chinese city of Wuhan, the number of cases decreases, COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly around the world.

The first case of infection with coronavirus identified in Rome. Agency ANSA reports that the Italian capital is infected with the police, first developed symptoms on 25 February, after he talked with his friend from Lombardy.

In Italy, the virus has killed a total of 34 people. The country was already infected about 1,600 people. Most of the cases registered in the regions of Veneto and Lombardy. However, isolated cases of infection have been registered across the country — including the island of Sicily.

Meanwhile, the virus has dealt a serious blow to the tourism industry of the country. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus tourists EN masse cancel the booking in the hotels of Rome. So, for March, was cancelled before 90% of the bookings.

