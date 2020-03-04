The first case of infection with coronavirus recorded in Poland

Poland was another country where there was infected with the coronavirus COVID-19. About the first case of coronavirus infection on Twitter said the Minister of health of Poland Lukasz Shumovsky.

According to him, the patient is now in isolation in Zielona Gora. All persons who had contact with him, through quarantine.

According to “Correspondent”, in the four countries confirmed their first cases COVID-19. So, coronavirus found in Chile, Gibraltar, Argentina and Liechtenstein.

Six cases of coronavirus confirmed in Belarus, reported the Republic.

We will remind, on March 3, Ukraine was also the first recorded case of infection COVID-19.

As reported by “FACTS”, the world health organization called the differences between coronavirus and influenza. According to who, mortality from COVID-19 is much higher than for seasonal flu. Against the new virus kills about 3.4 per cent of cases around the world, from ordinary flu to die less than 1% of patients.

