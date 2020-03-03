The first case of infection with coronavirus was recorded in Latvia

By Maria Batterbury

Первый случай заражения коронавирусом зафиксирован в Латвии

The Ministry of health of Latvia announced that the country was the first recorded case of infection with a new type of coronavirus, reports media.

It is noted that the instigating virus is already officially confirmed. Data on individuals are not disclosed.

In this regard, the Agency decided to hold a press-conference on which will tell you about further actions and precautions.

We will note, according to the latest data, the total number of cases in the world with coronavirus is almost 90 thousand people. Managed to recover 45 390 and died — 3 055 people.

