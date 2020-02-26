The first cases of infection with coronavirus recorded in Georgia and Norway

Unlike China, where the epidemic went coronavirus RNA decline, the list of countries where cases of infection COVID-19, extended. So, the first case of a dangerous disease confirmed in Georgia.

About it reported in a Wednesday night briefing the Minister of health Catherine Tikaradze, reports Georgia online online.

According to the Minister, the virus is detected in a citizen of Georgia, who yesterday arrived in Azerbaijan from Iran.

According to doctors, coronavirus was detected in a man who in the end of last week returned from China and was from that time in isolation. However, local authorities believe the spread of the new virus is unlikely.

We remind that the coronavirus was recorded in 15 European countries North of Macedonia, Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Spain, Austria, Croatia, Israel, Russia, Romania, Belgium, Greece, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland. It was also reported that Germany has declared an epidemic of coronavirus in the country. As noted in the Ministry of health, the new case showed no connection with the source of the new virus in China. Only Germany has registered about 20 cases of coronavirus.

— citizen of the country who contracted the coronavirus on the cruise liner Diamond Princess in Japan. Studies conducted at the Medical center of the University of Nebraska (UNMC) in Omaha. Researchers claim to have developed the antiviral drug broad spectrum of action. , Facebook and Twitter