The first cases of infection with coronavirus recorded in Kuwait and Afghanistan, according to BAGNET, referring to the media.

According to the Ministry of health of Kuwait, the country was ill three people. They had previously visited Iran.

The Minister of health of Afghanistan, Ferozuddin Firuz also reported the first in the state cases COVID-19.

According to him, the sick person was discovered in Herat province. In the region declared a state of emergency.