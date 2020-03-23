The first country refused to participate in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Olympic and Paralympic committees, Canada’s first national Olympic committees have decided not to send its athletes to the Olympic games 2020 to be held in Tokyo.

“The canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee urgently appeal to the international Olympic and Paralympic committees, together with who, to postpone the Games for one year”, — stated in the message of the team.

The decision was made not only to preserve the athletes ‘ health but also the health of society as a whole.

RELEASE: The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee have made the difficult decision not to send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020: https://t.co/HyOBA5wwp4 pic.twitter.com/x9OWABVxMA — Team Canada PR (@TeamCanadaPR) March 23, 2020

Summer Olympic games 2020 will be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August 2020.