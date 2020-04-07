The first death from the coronavirus in the Ukrainian football

Died the former President of FC “Bukovyna” Basil Fedoruk. He was 72.

This was announced on his page in Facebook the former head of PFL Svjatoslav the Orphan.

“Yesterday from the coronavirus passed away, the former President of FC Bukovina Chernivtsi Vasily Alexandrovich Fedoruk. Grieve. I Express my condolences to his family and friends. And the rest, perhaps begin to understand that the virus is there and he is a real threat to life,” wrote Sirota.

Basil Fedoruk was President of the Bukovina 1993-1998 and 2007-2010. It was under his leadership the club in recent times was a member of the elite division of the championship of Ukraine.

Source: Svyatoslav Sirota