In Russia, which was suspected of frauds with statistics about infected with the coronavirus, the first reported death from COVID-19.

79-year-old patient, who was diagnosed with mers, died in a Moscow hospital, where he was hospitalized March 13.

It is reported that death from pneumonia occurred on the background of associated chronic diseases. The woman was diagnosed with type II diabetes, hypertension, coronary heart disease, kidney stones, and coronary atherosclerosis.

According rossm, a close circle of people who died of the patient, severe symptoms of the disease there.

Recall, the Russian pensioner offered to fight the virus through a ritual of “Smoking”. And Pro bots tried to disperse in social networks the thesis that the coronavirus — a specially devised biological weapons against China.

As reported by “FACTS”, the EU has accused Russia of deliberate dissemination of fakes on the coronavirus.

