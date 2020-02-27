The first recorded case of mers in Greece

First case of coronavirus disease COVID-19 registered in Greece.

According to Reuters, 38-year-old citizen of Greece became sick after visiting Northern Italy, which is one of three new centers COVID-19, along with Iran and South Korea.

Local newspaper Ekathimerini indicates that the woman is in Thessaloniki in Northern Greece. Her family decided to isolate on a 14-day quarantine.

The Greek authorities recalled that in 80% of cases of coronavirus disease is not a serious danger.

Recall that in Italy in recent days the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased by almost 100 people. On February 25 the number of infected in Italy was 229 people, today, 26 February – 322 patients. Died on 10 man, one recovered.

The outbreak in Italy has led to the fact that the coronavirus came in a number of neighbouring countries: Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Algeria, Greece.

In China, where the primary focus is to spread the infection, it killed more than 2,700 people.