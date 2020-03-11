The first time mine laid Wi-Fi

In Dnipropetrovsk region on mine “anniversary” at a depth of 500 meters for the first time in Ukraine launched a Wi-Fi. About it reported in a press-service of the company “DTEK”.

It is noted that the technology is designed to enhance the safety of miners because the coal mines in the Ukraine for underground use landline phones, which often are far away from the miners, sometimes even in the mine, and on the surface.

For deployment of the network was used almost 130 kilometers of cable and 400 access points.

The company explained that the Wi-Fi coverage allows real-time obtain data from the security sensors to inform miners about changes in the composition of the atmosphere in the mine, monitor the cameras. When the accident Manager will be able to remotely help employees in case of accident, giving information on the lamp-pager.

In addition, with the special smartphone miners will be able to communicate via voice calls or text messages from a surface control room. They will also be able to exchange information between the underground sections.