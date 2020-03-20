The first trailer of the new season of the animated series Harley Quinn

The DC Universe presented the first trailer for the upcoming second season of the animated series “Harley Quinn”. The series is intended for an adult audience.

In the continuation of Harley intends to become the most dangerous superzlodei in the world. For this she needs to deal with all opponents.

In the video you can see the iconic heroes of DC comics: the cat Woman, Batgirl and Mr. freeze.

The season premiere of “Harley Quinn”, which will consist of 13 episodes, scheduled for 3 April.

