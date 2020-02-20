The first trailer of the Thriller Run with Sarah Paulson

By Maria Batterbury

Вышел первый трейлер триллера Беги с Сарой Полсон

The company Lionsgate has shared the debut trailer of the action Thriller “Run,” in which the main role was played by Sarah Paulson (“American horror story”).

Also in the film will play Kiera Allen. Directed by Anish Chaganti (“Search”).

The film is about a teenage girl who is in a wheelchair and lives with his mother. But one day the daughter discovers her mother’s terrible secret.

The premiere is scheduled for may 2020.

Earlier, HBO has revealed the first teaser of the series “Run” from the author of the hits “Killing eve” and “Rubbish”.

Maria Batterbury

